Three Farmington schools placed on lockdown after road rage incident

FARMINGTON, N.M.—A normal day of learning at Rocinante High School was interrupted after police received reports of a possible weapon on campus. Police say a driver followed a student to the school with a weapon as a result of road rage.

"Officers responded, contacted the student, and through investigation made contact with the driver of the other vehicle. Both were interviewed it was determined that the driver did not have a weapon and both were released,” said Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown.