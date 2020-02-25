Three Farmington schools placed on lockdown after road rage incident | KOB 4
Three Farmington schools placed on lockdown after road rage incident

Dianna Castillo
Updated: February 25, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: February 25, 2020 06:43 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.—A normal day of learning at Rocinante High School was interrupted after police received reports of a possible weapon on campus. Police say a driver followed a student to the school with a weapon as a result of road rage.

"Officers responded, contacted the student, and through investigation made contact with the driver of the other vehicle. Both were interviewed it was determined that the driver did not have a weapon and both were released,” said Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Other schools in the area were placed on lockdown including Heights Middle School and Mesa Verde Elementary.

“We always try to be more safety conscious when there is incidents at school that are close to each other,” said Renne Lucero, with Farmington Municipal Schools.

A police report was made, but no charges have been filed at this point. The lockdown lasted around 20 minutes.

Classes returned to normal once the lockdown was lifted.


