Three Rivers Fire grows to 12,000 acres

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 27, 2021 07:57 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 07:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Three Rivers Fire in the Lincoln National Forest doubled in size Tuesday.
Forestry officials said the fire has burned 12,000 acres, and is 5% contained.
The fire started half a mile north of Three Rivers Campground and has spread almost to Ski Apache and into the South Fork/Bonito area.
There are no reported injuries, and no structures have burned.
