Three Santa Fe elementary schools face threat of closure

There’s also a proposal on the table that would keep the schools open, but would require some strategy to address new challenges.

“What I want to say most of all to parents is that we ask that they stay involved beyond the moment of crisis,” Noble said. “Because we really need a sustained effort - we need people to stick with it so we can evolve our district and do better for kids."

Tuesday’s election means there will be new faces on the school board starting Jan 1.

The current school board president says if there’s a vote to close schools Wednesday night, the new school board could potentially vote to overturn that decision.