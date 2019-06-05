Three women go missing within days of each other in the Four Corners
Meg Hilling
June 05, 2019 07:07 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- The Farmington Police Department IS asking for help from the public as their search for two missing women continues.
Between May 22-30, three women, Arlena Thompson, Cecilia Finona and Shaunita Largo disappeared. According to police, Thompson has been found.
"We've had a couple reports of missing persons, so we want to do our best to get that information out to the public,” said Georgette Allen, public information officer for the Farmington Police Department.
According to authorities, the cases are not believed to be related.
"Sometimes with the adults, it's just a matter that they haven't had contact with their family. Their family gets worried and turns it in. And then a lot of times they end up seeing themselves on the social media when we post it out there,” Allen said.
But for many families like Cecilia Finona's, that doesn't change how difficult the experience can be.
"Our hope is to find her as soon as possible. We are very distraught, but we are definitely determined and focused to make sure that we do bring her home,” said Julietta Faria, who is the daughter of Cecilia.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Finona or Largo is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department.
