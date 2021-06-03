Timeline: Governor refuses to accommodate interview requests

On May 22, Grace Reader talked to the governor about Virgin Galactic's successful launch at the spaceport. Grace was told she could only ask questions about the launch.

On May 24, Kai Porter attended a news conference where the governor had an announcement about Bueno Foods. KOB 4 was told the governor was not able to answer Kai's questions.

That same day, KOB 4 management requested an interview with the governor, but never received a response.

Chris Ramirez reached out to the governor's spokesperson Wednesday to request an interview.

He said the governor will be traveling around the state next week, but she may be available for an interview later in the week.

However, no date for an interview has been solidified.