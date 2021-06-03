Timeline: Governor refuses to accommodate interview requests

Chris Ramirez
Updated: June 03, 2021 07:02 PM
Created: June 03, 2021 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did not take questions from reporters following Thursday's campaign announcement.
The governor's office has refused to accommodate an interview with KOB 4 since the public learned of a report that said the state gave overpaid unemployment benefits by at least $100 million.
On May 19, Tommy Lopez requested an interview with the governor. It was denied.
On May 20, Patrick Hayes and Megan Abundis requested an interview with the governor. The requests were denied.
On May 22, Grace Reader talked to the governor about Virgin Galactic's successful launch at the spaceport. Grace was told she could only ask questions about the launch.
On May 24, Kai Porter attended a news conference where the governor had an announcement about Bueno Foods. KOB 4 was told the governor was not able to answer Kai's questions.
That same day, KOB 4 management requested an interview with the governor, but never received a response.
Chris Ramirez reached out to the governor's spokesperson Wednesday to request an interview.
He said the governor will be traveling around the state next week, but she may be available for an interview later in the week.
However, no date for an interview has been solidified.
