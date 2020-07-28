Tips: Save money during the pandemic

"For homeowners, homeowners who might be getting by or worried about some vulnerability on their income side, mortgage rates are very, very low," he said. "It could be a good time for you to refinance."

Finally, White recommends that people take a good look at where they are saving money.

"One thing I would investigate is how much you're earning on that money," he said. "We know that checking and savings accounts offer very little in the way of interest payments. Explore money market accounts, certificates of deposit, other safe places."

