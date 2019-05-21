Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives | KOB 4
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 02:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Actor Tom Hanks met with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as the state seeks out more business from the film industry.

A newly published copy of the governor's weekly schedule on Tuesday showed a "meet and greet" May 9 with the star of "Forrest Gump," ''Apollo 13" and other blockbusters. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett says the Democratic governor and former congresswoman "just met and kind of chatted about New Mexico" during the encounter in Albuquerque.

Hanks has popped up in Albuquerque during the filming of the science fiction survivor tale "BIOS" and posted twitter photos of lost gloves in the dessert.

Lujan Grisham signed legislation this year that more than doubles annual tax-credit payouts to in-state film productions to $110 million.

Created: May 21, 2019 02:40 PM

