Tome Hill pilgrimage pales in comparison to previous years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fewer people participated in the Good Friday pilgrimage up Tome Hill than in a year when there was no pandemic.
KOB 4 witnessed about a dozen people making the trek. It was a far cry from the thousands that usually make the pilgrimage in a normal year.
One couple, equipped with masks, felt the risk was worth it.
"It's an open space and nobody's around. I don't see problem," they said.
Religious leaders and the governor encouraged people to forgo the annual Good Friday ritual this year.
