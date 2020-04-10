Tome Hill pilgrimage pales in comparison to previous years | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Tome Hill pilgrimage pales in comparison to previous years

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 10, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 04:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fewer people participated in the Good Friday pilgrimage up Tome Hill than in a year when there was no pandemic.

KOB 4 witnessed about a dozen people making the trek. It was a far cry from the thousands that usually make the pilgrimage in a normal year.

Advertisement

One couple, equipped with masks, felt the risk was worth it. 

"It's an open space and nobody's around. I don't see problem," they said. 

Religious leaders and the governor encouraged people to forgo the annual Good Friday ritual this year. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend
APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Climate control trailers now in Albuquerque in case of 'surge in fatalities'
Albuquerque doctor breaks down how COVID-19 attacks lungs
Albuquerque doctor breaks down how COVID-19 attacks lungs
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson starts COVID-19 Navajo relief fund
Advertisement


2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000
NM attorney general investigates La Vida Llena after COVID-19 outbreak
NM attorney general investigates La Vida Llena after COVID-19 outbreak
City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers
City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers
Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours
Following outbreak of COVID-19, Navajo Nation to go on lockdown for 57 hours
Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients
Albuquerque rehab center being converted into facility for recovering COVID-19 patients