Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement

Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement

KOB Web Staff
May 02, 2019 02:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Torrance County magistrate judge Heath White has been charged with embezzlement.

Advertisement

According to court documents, White, the former Torrance County sheriff, had property that belonged to the county at his home in Edgewood.

The property included car parts, firearms, surveillance systems and tools.

In some instances, Heath admitted to having items that were purchased by Torrance County. He claimed they were repayment because he used his personanlly-owned tools and parts to repair county-owned vehicles in the past.

He claimed it was part of a verbal agreement with County Manager Joy Ansley. However, she denied making any such agreement with White.

Court documents state that law enforcement recovered $37,121.88 worth of property from White.

White has been placed on administrative leave.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: May 02, 2019 02:33 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 12:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Police: Accused child predator turned himself in
Police: Accused child predator turned himself in
After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
Woman hit, killed in southeast Albuquerque
Woman hit, killed in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement




Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Kirtland AFB
Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Kirtland AFB
Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement
Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement
ABQ City Councilors propose $1 million for more officers along Central
ABQ City Councilors propose $1 million for more officers along Central
New Mexico United player's father dies; Team to honor family during Sunday's game
New Mexico United player's father dies; Team to honor family during Sunday's game
New Mexico United moves to Nob Hill
New Mexico United moves to Nob Hill