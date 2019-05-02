Torrance County magistrate judge accused of embezzlement
May 02, 2019 02:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Torrance County magistrate judge Heath White has been charged with embezzlement.
According to court documents, White, the former Torrance County sheriff, had property that belonged to the county at his home in Edgewood.
The property included car parts, firearms, surveillance systems and tools.
In some instances, Heath admitted to having items that were purchased by Torrance County. He claimed they were repayment because he used his personanlly-owned tools and parts to repair county-owned vehicles in the past.
He claimed it was part of a verbal agreement with County Manager Joy Ansley. However, she denied making any such agreement with White.
Court documents state that law enforcement recovered $37,121.88 worth of property from White.
White has been placed on administrative leave.
