Torres Small, fellow Democrats visit border patrol station in Alamogordo
KOB and The Associated Press
January 07, 2019 06:19 PM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are taking aim at President Donald Trump's insistence that a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border will help alleviate the immigration crisis at the southern border and bolster security.
Caucus Chairman U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas argued during a visit to southern New Mexico on Monday that the administration's policies are exacerbating what he described as a humanitarian crisis.
Castro pointed to the deaths of two Guatemalan children who were ill and died in December while in federal custody.
Castro, freshman U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico's 2nd District and a group of their Democratic colleagues toured a border patrol station in Alamogordo where one of the children, Felipe Gomez, had been detained with his father.
They said despite some improvements in recent weeks, more needs to be done to boost access to proper medical care.
"What we see provides some optimism for future progress but is nowhere near where it needs to be," Torres Small said. "I am committed to staying in contact with people who are doing the work on the ground and making those recommendations so that I'm ready on the other side to identify ways we can support the work and hold everyone accountable."
Updated: January 07, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: January 07, 2019 04:27 PM
