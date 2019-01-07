Torres Small, fellow Democrats visit border patrol station in Alamogordo

Castro, freshman U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico's 2nd District and a group of their Democratic colleagues toured a border patrol station in Alamogordo where one of the children, Felipe Gomez, had been detained with his father.

They said despite some improvements in recent weeks, more needs to be done to boost access to proper medical care.

"What we see provides some optimism for future progress but is nowhere near where it needs to be," Torres Small said. "I am committed to staying in contact with people who are doing the work on the ground and making those recommendations so that I'm ready on the other side to identify ways we can support the work and hold everyone accountable."