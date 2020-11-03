Torres Small, Herrell spend final hours of campaign trying to get out the vote | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Watch NBC News coverage of the 2020 General Election
Advertisement

Torres Small, Herrell spend final hours of campaign trying to get out the vote

Megan Abundis, Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 03, 2020 05:42 PM
Created: November 03, 2020 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional Race is expected to be close.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat, is taking on her 2018 challenger, Republican Yvette Herrell.

Advertisement

Torres Small spent Election Day trying to reach last-minute voters in Las Cruces.

She knows the race could go either way.

"This is a close election, and we all know it," Torres Small said. "Until 7 p.m tonight, the job is to make sure that people get out and vote. The people are making their voices heard. And then we have to make sure that the results are tabulated. I know how important that certainty is.”

Herrell is hoping this is her year. In 2018, she lost to Torres Small by about 4,000 votes.

She says she's spent the last two years reaching out to voters. 

"We've got our eye on the prize, but we are also around the district keeping up with voter turnout and that kind of stuff, so it's exciting," Herrell said. "We got just a few short hours until it's over, and hopefully will have results tonight. I think most of the counties in the district are on top of it, and getting the ballots tabulated, so I think we'll have a really good idea tonight."

Herrell will be watching the results come in from Alamogordo.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race
Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?
Advertisement


Democrat Joe Biden projected to win New Mexico
Democrat Joe Biden projected to win New Mexico
Rep. Deb Haaland projected to win reelection
Rep. Deb Haaland projected to win reelection
Candidates await results after polls close in New Mexico
Candidates await results after polls close in New Mexico
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results