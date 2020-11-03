Torres Small, Herrell spend final hours of campaign trying to get out the vote

"This is a close election, and we all know it," Torres Small said. "Until 7 p.m tonight, the job is to make sure that people get out and vote. The people are making their voices heard. And then we have to make sure that the results are tabulated. I know how important that certainty is.”

Herrell is hoping this is her year. In 2018, she lost to Torres Small by about 4,000 votes.

She says she's spent the last two years reaching out to voters.

"We've got our eye on the prize, but we are also around the district keeping up with voter turnout and that kind of stuff, so it's exciting," Herrell said. "We got just a few short hours until it's over, and hopefully will have results tonight. I think most of the counties in the district are on top of it, and getting the ballots tabulated, so I think we'll have a really good idea tonight."

Herrell will be watching the results come in from Alamogordo.