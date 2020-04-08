Tourism in Santa Fe expected to take a major hit amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Folk Art Market brings in nearly $18 million – including artist sales – with 20,000 visitors.

The Spanish market attracts between 40,000-50,000 thousand visitors, but an economic impact study on the event has not been done.

The City of Santa Fe says it’s looking at ways to assist the markets and artists with online marketing opportunities.

It’s also set up a fund for artists to apply for financial help.

The Santa Fe Opera is hoping the worst of the pandemic is over by the time it kicks off the 2020 season, which is scheduled to begin July 3.

As of Tuesday, the opera has not made any cancellations

In a letter posted on the opera’s website, the general director said “At this time, while we know this crisis is far from over, we feel it is too soon to predict the future of our 2020 season. It is my sincere hope that, over the course of the next month, we will have greater clarity about the pandemic’s impact on public gatherings and travel in July and August.”