Tourism industry hopes for a jolt as COVID-19 restrictions ease

In 2020, the New Mexico State Fair and the Balloon Fiesta were canceled due to the pandemic, and the city saw a big a drop in visitors.

Armenta said the lack of tourism had a negative impact on the economy.

"We had 10 years of job growth in the hospitality industry, and 2020 wiped out those 10 years of job growth," she said.

Armenta says she’s working with the city to increase advertising to remind people that Albuquerque is reopening.

"Social media, digital marketing to inspire leisure travelers because we know how important this is going to be for our economy and our recovery and as travelers get more comfortable we will gradually increase that overall marketing on behalf of the city," Armenta said.