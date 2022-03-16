9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams

The two people killed inside the pickup truck have been identified as 38-year-old Henrich Siemans of Seminole County, Texas, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy who had been traveling with him.

A team of about a dozen NTSB investigators will try to figure out how the crash happened.

"First off, in terms of speed of the vehicles, all of the information we have is that it was a 65 mph speed limit," said Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesperson.

It could take up to two years for the entire NTSB investigation to wrap up.

"We hope to have a preliminary report, which will just contain the facts gathered up till that point, in about two weeks to a month," Weiss said.

The University of the Southwest is a small, private university with about 1,000 undergrad and graduate students.

A donation site has been created in support of the victims and their families.