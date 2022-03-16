9 dead after head-on crash involving New Mexico university's golf teams

Kai Porter
Updated: March 16, 2022 06:27 PM
Created: March 16, 2022 03:15 PM
HOBBS, N.M. — Several members of a golf team and their coach were killed in a West Texas crash Tuesday evening. Investigators said this happened after an oncoming pickup truck drove into the team van's lane and hit them head-on shortly after 8 p.m.
The athletes were from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs.
The crash happened in Andrews, Texas while the golf teams were returning from a tournament in Midland. Six team members and the coach were killed, along with both people inside the pickup truck. Both vehicles caught fire.
Texas officials released the names of those involved: 26-year-old coach James Tyler, 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez, 19-year-old Travis Garcia, 22-year-old Jackson Zinn, 18-year-old Tiago Sousa, 21-year-old Karissa Raines and 18-year-old Laci Stone. Two other teammates are still in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital – 19-year-old Dayton Price and 20-year-old Hayden Underhill.
The two people killed inside the pickup truck have been identified as 38-year-old Henrich Siemans of Seminole County, Texas, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy who had been traveling with him.
A team of about a dozen NTSB investigators will try to figure out how the crash happened.
"First off, in terms of speed of the vehicles, all of the information we have is that it was a 65 mph speed limit," said Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesperson.
It could take up to two years for the entire NTSB investigation to wrap up.
"We hope to have a preliminary report, which will just contain the facts gathered up till that point, in about two weeks to a month," Weiss said.
The University of the Southwest is a small, private university with about 1,000 undergrad and graduate students.
A donation site has been created in support of the victims and their families.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company