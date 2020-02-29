Trail improvements planned at Bandelier National Monument

The Associated Press
Created: February 29, 2020 10:23 AM
BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. (AP) - The National Park Service says the popular loop trail at Bandelier National Monument will be getting a much-needed facelift this summer.
Officials say the 1.2-mile paved path at the bottom of Frijoles Canyon is showing the effects of weather, time and tons of foot traffic.
The trail provides access to dozens of archaeological sites in the most visited area of the monument.
The work is scheduled to begin in May and will last at least a few months.
Acting Superintendent Dennis Milligan says visitors should expect rerouting, closures and delays.
