Trailer filled with 9 guns stolen in Roswell

May 13, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M.- Thieves in Roswell stole a trailer that had nine guns inside.

The trailer belonged to a Texas resident who was staying at the TownePlace Suites.

"The owner was away from the hotel during the day, and didn't realize the trailer was gone until four in the afternoon when he returned,” said Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department.

On the same day the trailer was reported stolen, it was found abandoned in southwest part of town.

The guns were not inside.

Wildermuth said one of the guns was located during an investigation, however, the other eight guns are still missing.

No one has been arrested.

