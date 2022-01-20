Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona | KOB 4
Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona

The Associated Press
Created: January 20, 2022 09:32 AM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their 2022 show season.


The unit, based at Nellis Air Force Base in metro Las Vegas, arrived last week at the New Mexico Spaceport near Truth or Consequences for two weeks of training and will then shift to Fort Huachuca, an Army base in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for the trip’s second training leg.

The training is not open to the public.

The team will next train with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.


