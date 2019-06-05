Transgender asylum seeker held in ICE custody for more than a year | KOB 4
Transgender asylum seeker held in ICE custody for more than a year

Brittany Costello
June 05, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A transgender asylum seeker has been detained for more than a year in Cibola County.

Alejandra Barrera is from El Salvador.

She and her niece turned themselves in at the border in 2017.

Barrera’s niece was granted asylum, but Barrera’s claim was denied.

Barrera’s attorney, Rebekah Wolf, believes Barrera is being treated unfairly.

“We just want her to have the same opportunity that almost every other person in her same situation would have had,” Wolf said.

Barrera was not granted parole while she awaited an answer to her asylum claim, according to Wolf.

Following the deaths of two transgender women who were detained in New Mexico, Wolf is concerned that Barrera is not getting the attention she needs.

“These prisons are just not set up to provide adequate medical care,” she said.

Wolf is appealing Barrera asylum denial and continues to fight to get her parole.

Updated: June 05, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 10:03 PM

