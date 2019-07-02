Treasure hunting film begins production in New Mexico

Josh Relic is directing the film. It's being produced by Spanish Broom Productions and Dream Catcher Productions, LLC.

About 45 people in New Mexico will work on the film as crew members, actors and background talent.

The film follows sisters Hera and Athena as they go treasure hunting and try to outsmart their rivals.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)