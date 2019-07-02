Treasure hunting film begins production in New Mexico | KOB 4
Treasure hunting film begins production in New Mexico

The Associated Press
July 02, 2019 08:55 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An independent film about two sisters searching for pirate treasure will be filmed in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Film Office made the announcement Monday.

"Sierra Sisters The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure" will film starting in mid-June through July in Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Zia Pueblo.

Josh Relic is directing the film.  It's being produced by Spanish Broom Productions and Dream Catcher Productions, LLC.

About 45 people in New Mexico will work on the film as crew members, actors and background talent.

The film follows sisters Hera and Athena as they go treasure hunting and try to outsmart their rivals.

