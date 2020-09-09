Tree removal companies experience surge in business following storm | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Tree removal companies experience surge in business following storm

Casey Torres
Updated: September 09, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: September 09, 2020 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The storm Tuesday evening rolled in with business opportunities for tree removal companies.

The owners of Eric’s Tree Care, Joel and Bonnie McMullan, said their team was out removing debris from people’s homes since the winds hit.

Advertisement

“The phone has been going off since about four yesterday,” said Joel.

His wife has been trying to keep up with the calls.

"It's been very hectic. We've had limbs fall on houses. Split trees, split in half. We have uprooted trees. The whole thing falls over,” she said.

Bonnie said the extra business is a blessing.

“It’s important for us to go out and help get these limbs out of people's houses and everything. We want to make sure their houses are ok,” said Bonnie.

However, she said it’s also sort of a curse. They have a crew of only six people.

"We're trying to get to as many as we can, but there's only so many we can get to in a day,” she said.

Other companies like Baca’s Trees are in the same boat. The business says they got more than 50 calls before noon for removals.

Needles to say, they’re busy. But they ask people to still call the professionals. Bonnie said it can be dangerous if someone tries to handle a downed tree.

“Please try to be patient with us, and we'll get to you as soon as we can,” said Bonnie.

Joel explained trying to prevent your trees from falling now is too late. A tree could come down if it’s old, dry or has fungi.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
PNM: Over 15,000 without power due to inclement weather
PNM: Over 15,000 without power due to inclement weather
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico
Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began
Advertisement


Falling trees force crews to evacuate Chama campsite
Falling trees force crews to evacuate Chama campsite
City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage
City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage
Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism
Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism
Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton
Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton
Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space
Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space