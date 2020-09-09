Tree removal companies experience surge in business following storm

"It's been very hectic. We've had limbs fall on houses. Split trees, split in half. We have uprooted trees. The whole thing falls over,” she said.

Bonnie said the extra business is a blessing.

“It’s important for us to go out and help get these limbs out of people's houses and everything. We want to make sure their houses are ok,” said Bonnie.

However, she said it’s also sort of a curse. They have a crew of only six people.

"We're trying to get to as many as we can, but there's only so many we can get to in a day,” she said.

Other companies like Baca’s Trees are in the same boat. The business says they got more than 50 calls before noon for removals.

Needles to say, they’re busy. But they ask people to still call the professionals. Bonnie said it can be dangerous if someone tries to handle a downed tree.

“Please try to be patient with us, and we'll get to you as soon as we can,” said Bonnie.

Joel explained trying to prevent your trees from falling now is too late. A tree could come down if it’s old, dry or has fungi.