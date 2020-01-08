Tree thinning in northern New Mexico causes uproar | KOB 4
Advertisement

Tree thinning in northern New Mexico causes uproar

Tree thinning in northern New Mexico causes uproar

The Associated Press
Created: January 08, 2020 07:20 AM

GLORIETA MESA, N.M. (AP) — An effort by New Mexico officials to trim the density of piñon and juniper trees near Cañoncito is drawing criticism from some residents

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state officials say the Ojo de la Vaca Meadow Restoration Project is designed to “encourage the growth of desirable understory vegetation.” The project also aims to improve forage for livestock and habitat for wildlife.

Advertisement

But residents say the tree-thinning project is doing more harm than good.

Stephen Dubinsky says the trees anchor the soil and prevent erosion.

State Land Office spokeswoman Angie Poss says the state treated more than 48,000 acres (19,424 hectares) last year in a range of projects similar to the work near Cañoncito that are meant to improve the health of the land.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel
SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico
One person dead after accident involving semi
One person dead after accident involving semi
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Following ban, stores outside of Albuquerque voluntarily stop supplying plastic bags
Advertisement


Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead
SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel
SWAT team called out after woman allegedly assaulted neighbor with shovel
City council in New Mexico to vote on removing mayor
City council in New Mexico to vote on removing mayor
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched
APD launches new recruitment video campaign
APD launches new recruitment video campaign