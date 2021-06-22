Trial against Rio Arriba County sheriff to move to Santa Fe

The Associated Press
Created: June 22, 2021 10:39 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan will take place in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a judge granted prosecutors’ motion Monday to move out of Rio Arriba County.
The judge cited the need for a bigger space and the limited number of potential jurors.
Prosecutors had argued that jurors would be intimidated by the sheriff.
The 60-year-old sheriff is awaiting trial on three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
He is accused of showing up drunk at the home of a former Española city councilor last year and trying to take over the serving of a search warrant.
