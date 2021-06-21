Trial begins for Colorado father accused of killing his son in 2012

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 21, 2021 06:43 PM
Created: June 21, 2021 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The trial began Monday for the Colorado man who is accused of murdering his son.
Prosecutors say Mark Redwine killed his son, 13-year-old Dylan, in 2012.
This trial had been delayed multiple times over the years, most recently due to COVID-19 concerns.
But a jury was seated Monday afternoon, and opening statements began shortly after.
"He murdered Dylan Redwine and disposed of his body in the mountains and redirected for months and years to avoid this very day," the prosecution said.
However, the defense claims Mark is being "falsely accused" of causing his son's death. They believe he wandered off ater a disagreement with his father.
Opening statements concluded Monday.
The trial will resume Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company