Trial set to begin for Rio Arriba County sheriff accused of bribery of a witness, harboring a felon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —An embattled Rio Arriba County sheriff will head to trial this week.
Sheriff James Lujan is only a sheriff in name after he had his law enforcement certification suspended. That means he can’t carry a gun, drive a patrol car, or make arrests. He is accused of interfering with criminal investigations, including that of Philip Chacon.
In March 2017, authorities said Chacon tried to ram an Española patrol car before running from police. Court records state that Sheriff Lujan made contact with the suspect and "instructed Phillip Chacon to gather his belongings and get in his patrol vehicle" to avoid arrest.
The sheriff is also accused of threatening one of his deputies to not tell anyone about what happened.
Lujan has a history of problematic encounters with other law enforcement agencies. Lapel video from March 2020 shows the sheriff drunkenly arriving to a scene then refusing to leave.
Jury selection for the sheriff’s trial begins Tuesday. The trial is expected to last at least two days.
