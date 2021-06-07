Trial underway for man accused of raping, killing 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl

DNA evidence is expected to be a major part of the trial.

Investigators say they found Hust's DNA on Ariana's body.

"Only the experts will be able to discuss the nature of the DNA," Judge George P. Eichwald said. "I anticipate that perhaps the state may ask a question to the effect of 'during part of your investigation, were you trying to collect DNA evidence.' Something like that is okay."

Hust reportedly told investigators he didn't remember anything.

Jurors will also see some but not all of that interrogation.