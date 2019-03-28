Tribal college scholarship program could lose its funding | KOB 4
Tribal college scholarship program could lose its funding

The Associated Press
March 28, 2019 03:27 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A federal grant program that provides college scholarships to Native American students reportedly could lose funding.

Flagstaff radio station KNAU reports the Trump administration has proposed defunding the grant program.

The program survived last year's proposed cuts, but it's on the table again this year.

The administration's fiscal year 2020 budget would slash nearly $40 million from tribal scholarship and education programs administered by the Bureau of Indian Education.

Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says the budget proposal supports tribal self-determination and improves education services in Indian Country.

But Navajo officials say the federal Higher Education Grant is crucial for thousands of students to attend and graduate from college.

KNAU reports that just over 4 percent of Navajo tribal members have a bachelor's degree.

The Associated Press


March 28, 2019 03:27 PM

