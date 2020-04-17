Tribal communities want more help from the federal government

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 05:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Native American leaders across the country gathered in a virtual roundtable discussion Friday to speak about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic in tribal communities.
The Navajo Nation is a hot spot for the virus, surpassing more than a 1,042 cases and 41 deaths as of Thursday evening.
"A couple weeks ago, it was state that coronavirus or COVID-19 would wipe us all out," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "I want to tell all our listeners today that Native American people are resilient overcomers who will get through this together."
Nez said the federal government is moving too slow in its response to the outbreak on the Navajo Nation.
"Indian country needs these dollars now. It's also upsetting to see how the voice of tribal governments have been ignored through this process," said Nez.
While Congress has already set aside billions of dollars to help tribal communities across the country, President Nez said the Navajo Nation just started receiving some money earlier this week.
"I'm saving all the receipts and I'm sure all the tribal leaders are doing the same thing because we're going to package that up and give it to Uncle Sam and we're going to ask for our reimbursement," said Nez.
Across New Mexico, tribal communities are worried about money as pueblo businesses were forced to close amid the pandemic.
"Several pueblos anticipate losses of over $10 million dollars in just the first 30 days of the closure," said Michael Chavarria, governor of the Pueblo of Santa Clara who is also the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors.
Chavarria is worried about the requirement that tribal communities front 25% of total costs to get help from FEMA.
"We do not have the capacity to assume the full 25% of that cost -- not before the crisis, and certainly not even now," said Chavarria.
As Congress considers future relief packages, President Nez has a message: "Here's an opportunity to get tribal nations up to par with the rest of the United States of America."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company