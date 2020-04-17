Tribal communities want more help from the federal government

"Indian country needs these dollars now. It's also upsetting to see how the voice of tribal governments have been ignored through this process," said Nez.

While Congress has already set aside billions of dollars to help tribal communities across the country, President Nez said the Navajo Nation just started receiving some money earlier this week.

"I'm saving all the receipts and I'm sure all the tribal leaders are doing the same thing because we're going to package that up and give it to Uncle Sam and we're going to ask for our reimbursement," said Nez.

Across New Mexico, tribal communities are worried about money as pueblo businesses were forced to close amid the pandemic.

"Several pueblos anticipate losses of over $10 million dollars in just the first 30 days of the closure," said Michael Chavarria, governor of the Pueblo of Santa Clara who is also the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors.

Chavarria is worried about the requirement that tribal communities front 25% of total costs to get help from FEMA.

"We do not have the capacity to assume the full 25% of that cost -- not before the crisis, and certainly not even now," said Chavarria.

As Congress considers future relief packages, President Nez has a message: "Here's an opportunity to get tribal nations up to par with the rest of the United States of America."