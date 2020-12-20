Tribal leaders seek to reinstate emergency services at Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit

For 50 years, the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit served several tribes, but Indian Health Services—the federal agency running the hospital—closed the only emergency room between Grants and Albuquerque back in July, along with the 24-hour urgent care center.

"If we have a hospital with up to 25 in-patient beds available, but the doors are closed, this is also a concern for the state,” Gov. Vallo said.

Health care options only stretched thinner statewide. Then, the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out.

"We did not have the confidence in the Indian Health Service to even access the vaccine,” Gov. Vallo added.

Some Pueblo leaders turned to the state for help.

"Governor Lujan Grisham has offered services and support to the Pueblo,” Vallo said.

Late last week, 75 Pfizer vaccines went to Acoma Pueblo essential workers.

"I hope it's a fair share. It's hard to define what a fair share is when there's just a limited availability across the world. And everybody wants the vaccine, right?” Vallo said.

Acoma leaders are still fighting with the feds to reinstate all services at the hospital. Leaders hope this cooperation with the state isn’t short term.

"We have tribal enrollment of over 5,000 tribal members,” Gov. Vallo said. “ And we realize that it is going to take some time to get everyone vaccinated."

Gov. Vallo said the plan is to get emergency services and 24-hour urgent care reinstated at the hospital by Jan. 1, but there are no guarantees.