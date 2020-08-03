Tribal officials said the curve is flattening on the Navajo Nation, COVID death rate per capita remains high

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Nation has a higher COVID-19 death rate per capita than any state in the U.S., but tribal officials have been making strides when it comes to flattening the curve.
The higher COVID-19 rates on the Navajo Nation are driven by staggering health disparities and lack of running water in homes, but Dr. Laura Hammit with Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health said the issues run even deeper than that.
“This isn't a matter of race, but a matter of institutional racism that has made people at higher susceptibility for infectious diseases and kept them susceptible for many, many years,” Dr. Hammit said.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has proposed using a large chunk of CARES Act funding on water infrastructure. He also acknowledged that the federal funds likely won’t be enough to cover all the Nation’s needs.
“There are a lot of needs and $714 million is just a small amount,” he said.
In the past, water infrastructure projects have been tied up by over-regulation, but now tribal officials are faced with a deadline to spend the money by December 30 or it goes back to the feds.
“We have no cure, there's no vaccine so how do we prepare for the future?” said President Nez. “If we can get running water to our citizens it will help push COVID-19 off our nation and any future virus.”
"We need systems that invest in our people that are not band aid solutions, but really truly invest in the strength and resilience of our people," said Jeneda Benally, who lives on the border of the Navajo
