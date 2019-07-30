Tribes train to implement Amber Alert under new federal law | KOB 4
Tribes train to implement Amber Alert under new federal law

The Associated Press, Kai Porter
July 30, 2019 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The mother of a Navajo girl who was abducted and killed in 2016 is urging tribal officials to take advantage of tools and funding that have been made available for responding to reports of missing Native American children.

Pamela Foster's comments Tuesday came during a training in Albuquerque for tribes to implement the alert system. Organizers say more than 20 tribes are participating in the training.

A federal law signed last year expanded the alert system to tribal land. It gives tribes direct access to grants and training long available in other jurisdictions.

The law is named for Foster's daughter Ashlynne Mike. She was 11 when she was kidnapped near her school bus stop and killed.

"In her last hours of life, Ashlynne suffered in the heinous way, so unimaginable and horrific, and she died alone in the desert," Foster said.

An Amber Alert wasn't issued for her until early the next morning.

