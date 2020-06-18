Tributes to Oñate can be found across New Mexico

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Juan de Oñate's name a likeness can be seen across New Mexico.
State historian Rob Martinez said Oñate has brought contention to the state for years.
"I think we are all wrestling what to do what that guy," Martinez said.
Oñate Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque is named after the Spanish conquistador.
APS said it's received about a dozen complaints about the school name. If the district was to change the school's name, officials said there would be a process which includes a petition, agreement among the majority of the families who have kids who attend school, and a vote by the school board.
The school is next to a park with the same name. However, the sign was removed. It's unclear if that was a decision by the city or someone else.
UNM has Oñate Hall.
The sign was recently vandalized, and taken down.
UNM says it will have a discussion about the name, which will be grounded in research and inclusivity.
New Mexico National Guard in Santa Fe has a military complex named after Oñate, and a statue of Oñate is located in the center of the campus. It's not clear if there are plans for any changes.
