Tributes to Oñate can be found across New Mexico

APS said it's received about a dozen complaints about the school name. If the district was to change the school's name, officials said there would be a process which includes a petition, agreement among the majority of the families who have kids who attend school, and a vote by the school board.

The school is next to a park with the same name. However, the sign was removed. It's unclear if that was a decision by the city or someone else.

UNM has Oñate Hall.

The sign was recently vandalized, and taken down.

UNM says it will have a discussion about the name, which will be grounded in research and inclusivity.

New Mexico National Guard in Santa Fe has a military complex named after Oñate, and a statue of Oñate is located in the center of the campus. It's not clear if there are plans for any changes.

