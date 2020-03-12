TriCore performing tests for COVID-19 virus in NM | KOB 4
TriCore performing tests for COVID-19 virus in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 12, 2020 03:52 PM
Created: March 12, 2020 03:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- TriCore has started performing test for the COVID-19 virus, according to governor's office.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the expansion of testing will significantly increase testing in New Mexico.

“We are excited for Tricore to begin COVID 19 testing. We have been working together for weeks,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., HCLD (ABB) director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division. 

The state is updated the number of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus. Click here to see how many people have currently been tested. 


