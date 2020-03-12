TriCore performing tests for COVID-19 virus in NM

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M.- TriCore has started performing test for the COVID-19 virus, according to governor's office.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the expansion of testing will significantly increase testing in New Mexico.
I'm glad to announce that @TriCoreLabs is now able to test for COVID-19, the novel #coronavirus. @NMDOH and TriCore have worked together tirelessly to get their testing started, which will significantly increase testing capacity in New Mexico. https://t.co/K16wi5hbzf— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 12, 2020
“We are excited for Tricore to begin COVID 19 testing. We have been working together for weeks,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., HCLD (ABB) director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division.
The state is updated the number of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus. Click here to see how many people have currently been tested.
