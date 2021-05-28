Triple-A: Gas prices at highest levels since 2014

Powdrell said the higher prices won't stop her from reunited with family for the holiday.

"I’m excited because I’m going to see my family members that I haven’t seen in a long time," she said.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded in New Mexico is $2.95, according to Triple-A.

People in California are paying $4.19 per gallon.

"Actually made a visit 2 1/2 months ago to California and gas prices in the Bay Area were $4.50-- just crossing from Arizona into California, it was already $4, so when you look at $2.8,6 I guess it’s not that bad," said Andrew Cardwell.