Troubled New Mexico city faces racial discrimination lawsuit | KOB 4
Advertisement

Troubled New Mexico city faces racial discrimination lawsuit

Troubled New Mexico city faces racial discrimination lawsuit

The Associated Press
July 23, 2019 10:44 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico city plagued by lawsuits and a mayor whose home was raided in connection with a bid-rigging investigation is facing another lawsuit.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a former Las Vegas, New Mexico, deputy police chief recently filed a federal racial discrimination lawsuit against the city.

Ken Jenkins says in court documents that he was "subjected to unwarranted and discriminatory action" for speaking out about how the police department was underfunded.

Jenkins also alleges he was passed over for the interim chief job because he was black. Jenkins worked in the Las Vegas Police Department for nearly 20 years and says he was forced to retire.

City Attorney Esther Garduno-Montoya did not immediately respond to an email.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 23, 2019 10:44 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law
Alissa Bickett
Brittany Alert issued for missing woman
Shara Pinder
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Las Vegas mayor faces voter fraud investigation
4 Investigates: Las Vegas mayor faces voter fraud investigation
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Advertisement




Penguin Chill Exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguin Chill Exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law
Alissa Bickett
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Brittany Alert issued for missing woman
Shara Pinder
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park