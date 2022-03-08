Truck crashes into Española school bus with 20 students on board

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 08, 2022 09:45 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a school bus was hit by a pick-up truck in northeast Española.
Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of El Llano Road and North McCurdy Road. There were approximately 20 students from Española Valley High School on the bus which was taking then home when the bus was struck, causing it to tip over.
Minor injuries were reported and some students were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash.
