Trump campaign challenges legitimacy of New Mexico election in new federal lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On the same day New Mexico's electors cast five Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Trump campaign filed a new federal lawsuit in the state.
Biden ultimately earned more than the 270 votes needed to officially be declared president-elect.
"It's an important formality," said UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson. "It's not, it's not like the media really gets to call the election. It's like the election has a real process. And, you know, this is that process."
The new Trump lawsuit targets the state's absentee ballots and drop boxes.
The filing includes a photo of a drop box in Taos County. The affidavit claims the drop box was unsupervised, and that multiple people dropped off stacks of ballots.
Some of the evidence mentioned was part of a previous case in state court, which was dismissed in October.
"At this point, the legal challenges become very difficult," Atkeson said. "There's probably some opportunity for some sort of legal procedures in some places, but in general, I would say that the main, the main avenue for a different outcome at this point would be in Congress."
Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to officially count the Electoral College votes.
