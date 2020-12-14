Trump campaign challenges legitimacy of New Mexico election in new federal lawsuit

The filing includes a photo of a drop box in Taos County. The affidavit claims the drop box was unsupervised, and that multiple people dropped off stacks of ballots.

Some of the evidence mentioned was part of a previous case in state court, which was dismissed in October.

"At this point, the legal challenges become very difficult," Atkeson said. "There's probably some opportunity for some sort of legal procedures in some places, but in general, I would say that the main, the main avenue for a different outcome at this point would be in Congress."

Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to officially count the Electoral College votes.