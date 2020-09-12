Trump endorses Herrell in close New Mexico U.S. House race | KOB 4
Trump endorses Herrell in close New Mexico U.S. House race

In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. |  Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File

The Associated Press
Created: September 12, 2020 10:51 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind Republican challenger Yvette Herrell in a crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.

The president tweeted this week that Herrell had his “complete and total endorsement” and pointed to her support over border security, “brave law enforcement,” and the Second Amendment.

The endorsement comes as Herrell is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in the traditionally conservative-leaning district that sits along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 by less than 4,000 votes. She is among the most vulnerable Democrats in Congress.

Both candidates have released ads to show that she will work with members of the other party.

The district, one of the poorest and with one of the highest percentage of Hispanic residents in the country, has been hit hard with the economic downturn and the pandemic. Yet gun rights are expected to play a factor in this traditionally Republican-leaning, sprawling district that stretches from the lucrative oil region of the Permian Basin to the U.S.-Mexico border.




