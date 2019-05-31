Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death | KOB 4
Advertisement

Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death

Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94. Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94. | 

The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 02:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - President Donald Trump is expressing condolences following the death of New Mexico Sen. John Pinto, a Democrat and Navajo Code Talker, who died last week at age 94.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted Friday that he was saddened to hear about Pinto's death. A funeral for the longtime senator, who died May 24, was held Thursday in Gallup.

Pinto was a World War II-era Marine who was among hundreds of Navajo Code Talkers - radio men who translated American coordinates and messages into an indecipherable code based on their language.

Trump called them "true American HEROES," while also noting Pinto's life of public service.

Pinto served in the New Mexico Senate for more than four decades, making him the longest-serving senator in state history.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 31, 2019 02:53 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer
Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Advertisement




Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death
Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri