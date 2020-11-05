Trump, Republicans launch legal challenges to vote count

"Georgia's following their state law again, and that's why the Trump campaign has lost again," said UNM constitutional law professor Joshua Kastenberg. "It's a strategic lawsuit that should have been doomed to defeat from the start because there's no evidence that Georgia is violating their own laws."

At least three lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania.

"The one in Philadelphia has been thrown out but there's still a pending lawsuit before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," Kastenberg said. "The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has already ruled twice against the Republican Party in terms of how the state could tabulate votes, and they ruled consistent with the Pennsylvania state constitution and their laws. So I think that what the Trump administration, the Trump campaign and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania are going through with the two remaining lawsuits, they're going through the motions. I mean it's a Hail Mary pass, but I don't think it'll be caught."

Kastenberg also does not believe the lawsuit in Nevada will be successful for the president.

"The most meritorious lawsuit that was filed have, in my opinion happened to be in Nevada, but it wasn't filed by the Trump campaign, it was filed by the Republican Party of Nevada against the Clark County Commission," Kastenberg said. "And that lawsuit was not about vote count stopping at all. It was about getting access to review it now because the political parties are entitled under state law to make sure that the votes are counted correctly and their argument was they had been excluded, and they didn't have full access the way the Democrats did."

