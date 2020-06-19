Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell | KOB 4
Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell

President Donald Trump says he’s heard some interesting things about Roswell, but he’s not sharing even with his eldest child.

Trump made the comments Thursday in a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son Don Trump Jr., hosted by the president’s reelection campaign.

Don Jr. wound down his interview by jokingly asking the president if he would ever divulge more information about Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably the most famous UFO event.

The president responded he “won't talk” but says what he's heard is “very interesting.”


