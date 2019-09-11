Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes | KOB 4
Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

The Associated Press
September 11, 2019 12:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

The Associated Press


Created: September 11, 2019 12:29 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

