Tuesday's COVID-19 daily report delayed due to internet network outage

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 08, 2020 03:47 PM
Created: December 08, 2020 03:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico will not report COVID-19 daily cases Tuesday.
The Department of Health’s electronic laboratory reporting system suffered an outage in the state government internet network, according to the state.
The outage has been resolved, however, state officials say it resulted in a disruption to various laboratory reports that are collected and subsequently reported by the Department of Health.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 update will be reported on Wednesday as soon as the reporting system is able to resume operations, the state said. It will be reported separately from Wednesday's numbers.
“The Department of Information Technology was alerted of intermittent disruption of Internet services this morning,” said DoIT Secretary John Salazar. “DoIT personnel immediately began troubleshooting the issues with Lumen CenturyLink engineers, who after several hours of troubleshooting discovered the source of the issue and were able to fix it in the early afternoon. DoIT and Lumen personnel are currently investigating the root cause leading to the disruption of services.”
The state says the disruption in the daily reporting will not affect the cumulative reporting of COVID-19 cases or the evaluation of the state’s epidemiological data.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company