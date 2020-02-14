Tupac hiding on tribal land? Filmmaker plans to shoot movie in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 14, 2020 10:26 PM
Created: February 14, 2020 09:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A movie that claims the rapper Tupac Shakur faked his death is expected to start filming in New Mexico this summer.
Tupac was shot and killed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1996.
The filmmaker, Rick Boss, claims Tupac actually escaped from the hospital after the shooting and fled to tribal land in New Mexico.
“That’s the only place you can hide out where the federal agents can’t come in unless Tribal Council agrees for you to come into their land,” Boss claimed. “It’s private.”
Boss said he decided to create the movie after getting information from people who knew Tupac.
“I just want people to know that this is a movie,” Boss said. “It’s art but with facts.”
Boss claims he and Tupac worked with some of the same people in the music industry. He also said Tupac's family is OK with him revealing the “truth” in the movie.
So how did Tupac’s "secret" remain hush-hush? Boss claims so many people loved the rapper that they did not want to reveal that he was in hiding.
Boss said he will take his time finishing the script. There is no exact release date for “Tupac's Great Escape from UMC."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company