Tupac hiding on tribal land? Filmmaker plans to shoot movie in New Mexico

Boss said he decided to create the movie after getting information from people who knew Tupac.

“I just want people to know that this is a movie,” Boss said. “It’s art but with facts.”

Boss claims he and Tupac worked with some of the same people in the music industry. He also said Tupac's family is OK with him revealing the “truth” in the movie.

So how did Tupac’s "secret" remain hush-hush? Boss claims so many people loved the rapper that they did not want to reveal that he was in hiding.

Boss said he will take his time finishing the script. There is no exact release date for “Tupac's Great Escape from UMC."