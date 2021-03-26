TV series from ‘Dr. Death’ podcast being shot in New Mexico | KOB 4

TV series from ‘Dr. Death’ podcast being shot in New Mexico

TV series from ‘Dr. Death’ podcast being shot in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: March 26, 2021 07:01 AM
Created: March 26, 2021 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Film Office says a new television series based on a popular true-crime podcast by the Wondery network has started production in Albuquerque and Moriarty.

The UCP production “Dr. Death” stars actors Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater and is directed by Maggie Kiley, So Yong Kim and Jennifer Morrison.

Film Office Director Amber Dodson said the series will be the first production to use NBCU’s new studio in Albuquerque.

According to the Film Office, “Dr. Death” is about a neurosurgeon whose operations start going wrong, prompting intervention by two fellow physicians.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man wanted for questioning in Sunport bodies case arrested
Man wanted for questioning in Sunport bodies case arrested
Sandia Labs to build solar power testing center in New Mexico
Sandia Labs to build solar power testing center in New Mexico
Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May
Cliff's Amusement Park plans to open in May
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
New Mexico to issue $600 one-time tax rebates amid pandemic
DA Torrez among those raising concern after numerous public safety bills failed during legislative session
DA Torrez among those raising concern after numerous public safety bills failed during legislative session