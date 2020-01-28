Two brothers plan to sue Española Police Department for excessive force | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Two brothers plan to sue Española Police Department for excessive force

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 28, 2020 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Two brothers from Española are planning to sue the city’s police department for excessive use of force. The incident in question was captured on lapel footage last month.

Police officers said it started when they received a call from a man who said the two brothers, Isodora and John Padilla, were allegedly trespassing on his property to steal firewood.

Advertisement

That’s when officers went to the Padilla’s property next door.

After an exchange between John Padilla and Española officers, John’s brother Isodorio walks up to officers and removes his jacket.

At one point, Isodorio informs officers he is a veteran and can’t hear very well.

Shortly afterwards, things get physical and officers put him on the ground.

Lapel footage shows several minutes of struggling to get Isodorio under control. Officers resort to using their tasers to subdue him.

The two brothers were both taken into custody.

“Here’s a 62-year-old man versus officers in their prime age. Force was unnecessary,” said the brothers’ attorney.

Española’s police chief said how his officers handled things was “textbook”. He also said Isodorio told one of the officers he has used meth that night.

Whether the lawsuit will actually be filed remains to be seen.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
Red flag law bill clears first hurdle
Red flag law bill clears first hurdle
Person rescued after falling off I-25 bridge near the river
Person rescued after falling off I-25 bridge near the river
Pay it 4ward: Trans woman thanked for being a community advocate, helping homeless
Pay it 4ward: Trans woman thanked for being a community advocate, helping homeless
Winter storms boost snowpack in New Mexico
Winter storms boost snowpack in New Mexico
Advertisement


APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
Murdered woman’s family raise money for reward for info that leads to killer’s arrest
Murdered woman’s family raise money for reward for info that leads to killer’s arrest
Recreational marijuana bill passes first committee, advances to Senate Judiciary Committee
Recreational marijuana bill passes first committee, advances to Senate Judiciary Committee
Two brothers plan to sue Española Police Department for excessive force
Two brothers plan to sue Española Police Department for excessive force
Red flag law bill clears first hurdle
Red flag law bill clears first hurdle