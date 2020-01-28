Two brothers plan to sue Española Police Department for excessive force

At one point, Isodorio informs officers he is a veteran and can’t hear very well.

Shortly afterwards, things get physical and officers put him on the ground.

Lapel footage shows several minutes of struggling to get Isodorio under control. Officers resort to using their tasers to subdue him.

The two brothers were both taken into custody.

“Here’s a 62-year-old man versus officers in their prime age. Force was unnecessary,” said the brothers’ attorney.

Española’s police chief said how his officers handled things was “textbook”. He also said Isodorio told one of the officers he has used meth that night.

Whether the lawsuit will actually be filed remains to be seen.