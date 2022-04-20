Two dead in head-on crash in Eddy County

EDDY COUNTY N.M. - Two people are dead and a third was injured Tuesday night in a head-on crash west of Maljamar.

According to New Mexico State Police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling on westbound State Road 529 when the driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound commercial motor vehicle.