Two dead in head-on crash in Eddy County

Alex Ross
Created: April 20, 2022 12:33 PM

EDDY COUNTY N.M. - Two people are dead and a third was injured Tuesday night in a head-on crash west of Maljamar.

According to New Mexico State Police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling on westbound State Road 529 when the driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the van and the driver of the commercial motor vehicle both died at the scene. Juan S. Martinez, 42, of Hobbs, was identified as the driver of the commercial motor vehicle. The van driver's name has not been released.

An 18-year-old male passenger in the commercial motor vehicle was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

State police is investigating the crash.  


