Two dead, two injured in head-on crash south of Farmington | KOB 4
Two dead, two injured in head-on crash south of Farmington

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 07, 2021 02:33 PM
Created: October 07, 2021 01:57 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – A double fatal head-on crash occurred Tuesday morning south of Farmington.

Michael Shannon McCraren, 50, of Tucson, AZ, was killed when an eastbound-traveling Maserati drifted into McCraren's lane and hit his Volvo SUV head-on. Hannah Elisabeth Cornelson, of Surprise, AZ, was riding as a passenger in the Maserati and succumbed to her injuries at a Farmington area hospital.

The driver of the Maserati – a 27-year-old man from Surprise, AZ – and the passenger in the Volvo – a 48-year-old woman from Tucson, AZ – were each taken to an area hospital in Farmington, NM, with unknown injuries. The woman was later airlifted to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under NMSP investigation. The driver of the Maserati may have pending charges against him, depending on the outcome of the investigation. 


