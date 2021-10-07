Two dead, two injured in head-on crash south of Farmington

The driver of the Maserati – a 27-year-old man from Surprise, AZ – and the passenger in the Volvo – a 48-year-old woman from Tucson, AZ – were each taken to an area hospital in Farmington, NM, with unknown injuries. The woman was later airlifted to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under NMSP investigation. The driver of the Maserati may have pending charges against him, depending on the outcome of the investigation.