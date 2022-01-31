Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe | KOB 4

Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe

Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 31, 2022 10:29 AM
Created: January 31, 2022 10:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash closed all lanes of southbound I-25 between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits Monday morning. 

Santa Fe police responded at 2:42 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 near mile marker 280. The driver reported his vehicle veered off the road and struck a guardrail. 

Hours later, at 6:52 a.m., police responded to the area again regarding a pedestrian laying on the side of the road. Officers arrived and found an adult man who died from apparently being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents were related. 

Southbound I-25, between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits, remains closed amid the active and ongoing investigation.

Full traffic updates are available at kob.com/traffic or by clicking the "Traffic" tab. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl
BCSO issues alert for missing 17-year-old girl
AFR: Single-story house fire leaves two in critical condition
AFR: Single-story house fire leaves two in critical condition
Community mourns 16-year-old killed in weekend homicide
Community mourns 16-year-old killed in weekend homicide
Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe
Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque