Two incidents prompt closure of southbound I-25 in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash closed all lanes of southbound I-25 between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits Monday morning.
Santa Fe police responded at 2:42 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 near mile marker 280. The driver reported his vehicle veered off the road and struck a guardrail.
Hours later, at 6:52 a.m., police responded to the area again regarding a pedestrian laying on the side of the road. Officers arrived and found an adult man who died from apparently being struck by a vehicle.
Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents were related.
Southbound I-25, between the St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road exits, remains closed amid the active and ongoing investigation.
