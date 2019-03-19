Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other | KOB 4
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other

Joshua Panas
March 19, 2019 03:52 PM

EL PASO, TX.- Border agents took two large groups into custody in El Paso Tuesday morning.

The first group of 194 migrants was apprehended around 2:45 a.m. near a high school. 

Border Patrol agents encountered the second group of 252 people near downtown El Paso about five minutes later.

The groups consisted of Central American adults and children. 

In the last 30 days, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is averaging 570 apprehensions a day.

Updated: March 19, 2019 03:52 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 03:51 PM

