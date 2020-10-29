Two men arrested after Santa Fe woman reports she was a victim of sex slavery

He allegedly paid for her to travel from Santa Fe to Dallas in 2019.

According to the court documents, "Juarez was physically abusive during this initial meeting, reportedly hitting her on the head with a revolver and injuring her finger and jaw in the process."

The teenager reportedly still visited Juarez a few more times. According to the documents, "Juarez became increasingly abusive and controlling, even pointing an unloaded gun at her head and pulling the trigger."

The documents state Juarez assumed a pimp-like relationship, selling her to men in Dallas for sex. The documents state he advertised her on fetlife.com, and that's where he met Robert Hubert.

The documents state Hubert, who lives in South Carolina, offered to buy the teenager for $5,000.

In a text message that was intercepted by investigators, Juarez reportedly told Hubert, "My dream is to have a house full of service sex slaves and like a pet adoption, I will find them good homes."

The teenager told investigators that Hubert picked her up in Dallas and drove her and another female sex slave to his home in Roebuck, South Carolina. On the drive, she said she had to wear a metal collar around her neck.

While at Hubert's home, she told investigators she and another woman were required to be naked at all times. She also described a dungeon inside his home.

The teenage was able to break away from her sex slavers, and is now back in New Mexico.

Juarez and Hubert are charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

